Olympics-Cycling-Kenny outsprints team mate to land more British gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 Jason Kenny remains the king of the track cycling sprints after comfortably beating fellow Britain Callum Skinner in the Olympic final on Sunday.
Kenny, who was a team mate of Skinner's when Britain took gold in the team sprint this week, won both heats on the Rio boards with something to spare.
He has now claimed five Olympic golds.
His victory continued Britain's gold rush at the Games. They have so far won four out of six track cycling events. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.