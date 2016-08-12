Olympics-Cycling-Britain set world record in men's team pursuit

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Britain set a new track cycling world record in men's team pursuit as they romped into the Olympic final on Friday.
The team of Bradley Wiggins, Ed Clancy, Steven Burke and Owain Doull roared round the velodrome to set a time of three minutes 50.570 seconds, beating their previous mark of 3:51.659 set at the London Olympics in 2012.
They will face Australia in the final as they seek a third consecutive Olympic title in the event.
Britain's women also set a world record in the team pursuit on qualifiers on Thursday.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.