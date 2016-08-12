Olympics-Cycling-Britain win team pursuit gold, Wiggins breaks medal record

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Bradley Wiggins led Britain to track cycling team pursuit gold in a thrilling Olympic final against Australia on Friday.
Britain were trailing for most of the 4,000m race but stormed back to win in three minutes 50.265 seconds.
Victory meant Wiggins, 36, became Britain's most decorated Olympian with eight medals -- one more than fellow cyclist Chris Hoy who was commentating in the stands.
Denmark took the bronze. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.