奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 05:22 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Cycling-Viviani wins gold for Italy in men's omnium

(Updates with final standings)

By Martyn Herman

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 15 Italy's Elia Viviani recovered from a mid-race crash to win the gold medal in the track cycling men's omnium on Monday after a thrilling finish in the Olympic velodrome.

Britain's Mark Cavendish was second with 2012 champion Lasse Norman Hansen of Denmark taking the bronze. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Frank Pingue)

