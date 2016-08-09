Olympics-Cycling-Dutch cyclist still in hospital after horror crash

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 Annemiek van Vleuten will remain in hospital but is recovering well after a high-speed crash in the Olympic women's road race left her with three fractured vertebrae and concussion, the Netherlands team doctor said on Tuesday.

It had originally been hoped she would be discharged on Monday after Sunday's crash but no time has been set on her release from hospital.

"She is recovering well. Another MRI scan shows that there is no further injury. The most important thing now is that she need absolute rest," Cees Rein van den Hoogenband said.

The cyclist slammed into the road and a stone kerb after losing control of her bike when leading on the final descent toward Copacabana beach with around 15km of the race remaining.

She was taken to hospital and put in intensive care, with many fearing the 33-year-old may have suffered more severe injuries.

"Thanks for all the messages. Hard to deal with my disappointment but also proud about our performance," she tweeted on Tuesday.

She also attached a picture which showed her with a bandage over her right eye, which was bruised, and other scratches on her face.

It is not the first time Van Vleuten has suffered serious injuries after a crash.

Last year she was left with three broken ribs, a broken collarbone and a collapsed lung following a training accident with a car in Italy.

The Rio course, particularly the Vista Chinesa descent where Vincenzo Nibali also crashed in the men's race on Saturday, breaking both collarbones, has been defended by the sport's governing body. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Additional reporting by Martyn Hermann and Mitch Phillips; Editing by Alison Williams)