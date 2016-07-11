UPDATE 1-Rio Olympics local committee has deficit of up to $151 mln -source

(Adds quotes, details on causes of deficit)
By Rodrigo Viga Gaier
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 11 The local organizing
committee for the upcoming Rio Olympics is running a deficit of
between 400 million and 500 million reais ($121 million to $151
million), a source with direct knowledge of the committee's
finances told Reuters on Monday.
The local committee's privately funded budget is what is
used to operate the Games; it is not public money which is used
for infrastructure or venues.
Any shortfall in the committee's finances, which pay for the
production of the spectacle and competition of the Games, could
negatively impact the experience of both fans and athletes, take
away from the luster Brazil hopes to project to a global
audience and further weigh on strained public finances.
The deficit, challenging organizers 25 days before the games
begin, represents about 6 percent of the local committee's
budget and just over 1 percent of the total projected cost of 40
billion reais to host the Olympics.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they
are not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, said the
committee could not fill the gap in its 7.5 billion real budget
despite making as many cuts as possible.
But a top Rio city official told Reuters that organizers
were still working to cut costs to avoid a committee deficit.
According to the contract, any deficit after the Games must
be filled by the city, state and federal governments, which are
already severely strained amid Brazil's worst recession since
the 1930s.
Phil Wilkinson, a spokesman for the local committee,
declined to comment on any deficit. "We're on course to deliver
a balanced budget for the Games," he said.
The source said the big drivers of the deficit are rent for
the Olympic Village, where thousands of athletes will stay. The
rent was expected to be paid mostly by the federal government,
with the local committee only paying 10 percent of the cost - or
about 40 million reais.
But that agreement was made with suspended President Dilma
Rousseff, the source said. Amid her impeachment and the
installment of an interim government, the money has not yet
materialized.
Another big blow was smaller-than-expected sponsorship
funding by Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras,
whose fortunes soured amid low oil prices and a corruption
scandal.
A senior Rio de Janeiro state official said there was no way
the state government could cover any shortfalls. Rio state is
Brazil's second most indebted, suffering from plunging revenues
from offshore oil royalties.
