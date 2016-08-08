OLYMPICS-China wins Olympic gold in men's 10 metre synchronized diving

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 8 China's Chen Aisen and Lin Yue as expected won gold in the men's 10 metre synchronized diving at the Rio Games on Monday, keeping alive the country's goal of a clean sweep in all eight events.
Teams from the United States and Britain won the silver and bronze medals.
With near perfect execution and synchronization scores over six dives, the world champions won by a wide margin. They were diving together for the first time at an Olympic Games.
It was China's fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in the event. (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer; editing by Ken Ferris)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.