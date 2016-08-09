Olympics-Diving-Swimming pool's green hue stokes puzzlement

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 The water in the Olympic diving pool appeared to turn a bright green hue on Tuesday, causing puzzlement among divers and audiences as the women's 10 metre platform final progressed.
Britain's Tom Daley tweeted "Ermmm... what happened?!", alongside a picture of the green-coloured pool in the Maria Lenk Aquatics Centre, which contrasted sharply against the still-blue colour of another pool beside it.
The centre plays host to the diving and waterpolo events. The pool appeared blue during the men's 10 metre platform event on Monday, in which Daley won a bronze medal alongside teammate Daniel Goodfellow. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Bill Rigby)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.