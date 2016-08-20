Olympics-Diving-Chen Aisen wins gold for China in men's 10 metre platform

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 Chen Aisen claimed the gold in the men's 10 metre platform event on Saturday to help China take home seven out of Rio's eight diving golds, while Mexico's German Sanchez and American David Boudia took the silver and bronze.

Chen, at his first Olympics, showed consistency throughout his dives, gaining high scores to total 585.30 with his tight spins and clean entries into the water even as his rivals, including team mate Qiu Bo, stumbled.

Boudia, who won gold in London, recovered from a poor semi-final performance, where he finished 10th, to acquire 525.25 points. His final, lower-scoring dive pushed him down to third position at the last minute behind Sanchez who scored 532.70.

London 2012 silver medallist Qiu, ended the competition in fifth place despite scoring a perfect 10 from all six judges on his third dive, after low scores of 47.25 and 47.50 on his second and fifth attempts knocked him out of the running for a podium spot.

Tom Daley of Britain, who had been expected to be a strong medal contender, was surprisingly ousted in the semi-finals after he botched three of his six dives to come in last. He had topped the preliminaries on Friday.

The only gold China failed to win in Rio was in the men's 3 metre springboard event where they took the bronze instead. (Editing by Clare Fallon)