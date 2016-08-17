UPDATE 1-Olympics-Diving-China's Cao nails gold on men's 3 metre springboard

(Adds details, quotes)

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 Cao Yuan easily won the men's individual 3 metre springboard title on Tuesday to give dominant China their fifth diving gold medal of the Rio Games.

The 21-year-old topped his group in both the preliminaries and semi-finals and led the final 12 from his first to his sixth dive for a score of 547.60.

It is Cao's first individual Olympic title and the second gold of his career after his synchronised platform win in London 2012.

Britain's Jack Laugher, also 21 and a gold medallist in synchronised 3 metre springboard in Rio, took the silver after scraping into the finals in 12th and last place.

Germany's Patrick Hausding, who placed fourth in London, won the bronze and had the highest scoring dive of the finals at 98.80.

It was a different final than many expected after a big medal contender, China's He Chao, was eliminated in preliminaries the day before as strong winds hampered his dives. His absence was felt by Cao.

"I did feel pressure," Cao said. "But in the finals it was all about myself and I think I was able to let go and really focus on my performance and putting on a show."

Cao exhibited more height, tighter spins and twists, and cleaner entries than his competitors, a testament to the superior Chinese style in diving.

China now have a total of seven medals in diving at the Rio Games, followed by Britain with three.

In addition to more stable weather, the water in the diving pool was back to a light, albeit slightly murky, blue after a treatment fixed the hydrogen peroxide dump that turned it green for most of the competition.

"I had some tough times here and not just with green water, but also two fourth places of mine," said the 27-year-old Hausding. "So third try, third place, second medal at an Olympics, it's very good."

For Laugher, who placed 27th in this event in London, it was a huge progression.

"It's really hard to get on the board and actually do it and I showed that in the semi-final today when I almost didn't make the final," he added.

Laugher said his medal-winning effort was "a truly fantastic performance" and was pleased that his feats in Rio had been had honoured back home in Yorkshire, where they have named a bus route after him.

