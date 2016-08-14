Olympics-Diving-Shi wins gold for China in women's 3 metre springboard

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 China's Shi Tingmao dominated her competition to win gold in the women's 3 metre springboard event on Sunday, with teammate He Zi taking silver and Italy's Tania Cagnotto bronze.

Tingmao tied with He in the first two dives, before the 24-year-old pushed ahead in her third dive to achieve 84 points, the highest score of the competition, and eventually scored a total of 406.05, 18.15 points ahead of He and 103.2 points more than the last-placed diver.

The gold is the second for Shi, who won her first on the second day of Rio with teammate Wu Minxia in the 3 metre synchronized springboard event. Chinese divers have won every gold medal in the women's individual event since the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

He also claimed silver in the event at the London 2012 Games.

Participating in her fifth Olympics, this is the first individual Olympic medal for Italy's Cagnotto, who also won a silver medal in the synchronized 3 metre springboard event on Aug. 7. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Andrew Hay)