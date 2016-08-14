Olympics-Diving-Shi wins gold for China in women's 3 metre springboard

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 China's Shi Tingmao dominated her competition to win gold in the women's 3 metre springboard event on Sunday, with teammate He Zi taking silver and Italy's Tania Cagnotto bronze.
Tingmao tied with He in the first two dives, before the 24-year-old pushed ahead in her third dive to achieve 84 points, the highest score of the competition, and eventually scored a total of 406.05, 18.15 points ahead of He and 103.2 points more than the last-placed diver.
The gold is the second for Shi, who won her first on the second day of Rio with teammate Wu Minxia in the 3 metre synchronized springboard event. Chinese divers have won every gold medal in the women's individual event since the 1988 Seoul Olympics.
He also claimed silver in the event at the London 2012 Games.
Participating in her fifth Olympics, this is the first individual Olympic medal for Italy's Cagnotto, who also won a silver medal in the synchronized 3 metre springboard event on Aug. 7. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Andrew Hay)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.