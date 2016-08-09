Olympics-Diving-China wins gold in women's 10 metre synchronized diving

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 China's Chen Ruolin and Liu Huixia claimed gold in the women's synchronized 10 metre platform diving event at the Rio Games on Tuesday, with Malaysia and Canada respectively taking the silver and bronze medals as the venue's pool turned a bright green hue.
Chen, competing in her third summer Olympics, has won every title in the synchronized 10m platform event since 2006.
The duo failed to achieve the top score in their third and fourth dives but came back strongly in the final one, breaking into big grins and hugging as they achieved a total score of 354.00 points.
The triumph also makes Chen a five-time Olympic gold medallist, and puts her on a par with compatriot Wu Minxia for the title of most Olympic diving gold medals in a career.
Silver medallists Cheong Jun Hoong and Pandelela Rinong delivered Malaysia's first medal of the Games with a score of 344.34, while Canada's Meaghan Benfeito and Roseline Filion took third place with 336.18 points.
North Korean teenagers Kim Kuk Hyang and Kim Mi Rae had been in medal position until their final dive, allowing Canada to snatch the bronze.
The event's pool, however, stoked questions amongst divers and audiences when it turned a strange green hue. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; editing by Ken Ferris)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.