Olympics-CAS rules out Poland's Zielinski, China's Chen provisionally banned

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Polish weightlifter Tomasz Zielinski has been ruled out of the Rio Olympics for testing positive for banned substances with Chinese swimmer Chen Xinyi provisionally suspended, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday.
Chen finished fourth in the women's 100m butterfly final on Sunday and was scheduled to swim in the 50 freestyle heats on Friday in Rio. She tested positive for hydrochlorothiazide, CAS said in a statement.
"The athlete accepted a provisional suspension on a voluntary basis," CAS said. "The procedure will continue and the CAS...will issue a final award before the end of the Games."
CAS also confirmed the disqualification of Bulgarian runner Silvia Danekova who tested positive for blood-boosting EPO. (Editing by Clare Fallon)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.