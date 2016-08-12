Olympics-CAS rules out Poland's Zielinski, China's Chen provisionally banned

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Polish weightlifter Tomasz Zielinski has been ruled out of the Rio Olympics for testing positive for banned substances with Chinese swimmer Chen Xinyi provisionally suspended, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday.

Chen finished fourth in the women's 100m butterfly final on Sunday and was scheduled to swim in the 50 freestyle heats on Friday in Rio. She tested positive for hydrochlorothiazide, CAS said in a statement.

"The athlete accepted a provisional suspension on a voluntary basis," CAS said. "The procedure will continue and the CAS...will issue a final award before the end of the Games."

CAS also confirmed the disqualification of Bulgarian runner Silvia Danekova who tested positive for blood-boosting EPO. (Editing by Clare Fallon)