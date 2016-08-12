Olympics-Chinese swimmer Chen Xinyi tests positive for a banned substance -Xinhua

BEIJING Aug 12 Chinese Olympic women's swimmer Chen Xinyi tested positive for a banned substance at the Rio Olympics on Aug. 7, China's official Xinhua news agency said on Friday citing the Chinese swimming association.

Doping scandals overshadowed the build-up to Rio and, far from dying down as competition has got under way, have flared anew as U.S. and Australian competitors have branded their Russian and Chinese rivals as drug cheats.

(Reporting by Michael Martina)