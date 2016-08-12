Olympics-Athletics-Kenyan team boss Rotich suspended by IAAF

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Kenya's athletics manager Michael Rotich has been suspended by the IAAF's ethics commission, the governing body said on Friday, following allegations of corrupt practices surrounding anti-doping.
Rotich was sent home to Kenya last week after allegations in Britain's Sunday Times that he had requested money to let undercover journalists, posing as athlete representatives, know when drugs testers would call. Rotich has denied any wrongdoing.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.