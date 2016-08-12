版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 00:14 BJT

Olympics-Athletics-Kenyan team boss Rotich suspended by IAAF

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Kenya's athletics manager Michael Rotich has been suspended by the IAAF's ethics commission, the governing body said on Friday, following allegations of corrupt practices surrounding anti-doping.

Rotich was sent home to Kenya last week after allegations in Britain's Sunday Times that he had requested money to let undercover journalists, posing as athlete representatives, know when drugs testers would call. Rotich has denied any wrongdoing.

(Editing by Alison Williams)

