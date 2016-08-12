Olympics-Doping-Questions remain in Kenyan doping case -IOC

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 The International Olympic Committee said on Friday questions still remained surrounding a doping test involving a Kenyan athlete and coach, who has since been sent home, and it could take action against both if necessary.

Kenyan sprint coach John Anzrah was sent home on Thursday after wearing the accreditation of 800 metres runner Ferguson Rotich and being taken to a dope test. He now faces possible criminal charges back home.

Anzrah was asked to undergo a doping test while inside the athletes' village dining hall.

"We take note of the Kenyan National Olympic Committee to send home its coach. We are pleased they took swift action," IOC spokesman Mark Adams said. "This is not over. We will pursue the matter and take action against both."

Adams said Anzrah had not appeared at a doping control impersonating the athlete but rather was stopped by a doping official who saw Rotich's name on the accreditation and asked him to follow him, mistaking Anzrah for the athlete.

Only when he was brought to the doping control station did officials realise the man before them was not Rotich.

"There are a number of questions," Adams said. "What is clear is he did not take a doping test for the athlete."

"The athlete was properly tested and was rightly in the competition this morning."

Anzrah had an accreditation but it did not allow access to the athletes' village, Adams said.

A senior Athletics Kenya (AK) official has claimed Anzrah used Rotich's accreditation pass to obtain meals at the athletes' dining hall. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)