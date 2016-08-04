Russia: IOC allows about 270 Russian sportspeople to compete at Rio - TASS

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW Aug 4 The Russian Olympic Committee said on Thursday it had received documents from the International Olympic Committee saying about 270 Russian sportspeople could compete at the Rio Olympics, the TASS news agency reported.
"We have received documents on the admission of about 270 sportspeople, now we need to do the updated counting," TASS cited Alexander Zhukov, the head of the Russian committee, as saying. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.