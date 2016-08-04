Russia: IOC allows about 270 Russian sportspeople to compete at Rio - TASS

MOSCOW Aug 4 The Russian Olympic Committee said on Thursday it had received documents from the International Olympic Committee saying about 270 Russian sportspeople could compete at the Rio Olympics, the TASS news agency reported.

"We have received documents on the admission of about 270 sportspeople, now we need to do the updated counting," TASS cited Alexander Zhukov, the head of the Russian committee, as saying. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn)