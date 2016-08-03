Olympics-Sailing-Governing body reverses decision, rules Russian eligible

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 3 Sailing's governing body on Wednesday reversed its ruling on Russian Pavel Sozykin, saying he would now be eligible to compete at the Rio Olympics.
World Sailing said that having received additional guidance from the International Olympic Committee, its board members were unanimous in declaring the athlete free to compete.
The body said Sozykin's entry for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games must still be confirmed by the IOC and the review panel established through the Court of Arbitration for Sport. (Reporting by Ossian Shine; Editing by Alison Williams)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.