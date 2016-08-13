Olympics-Doping-Stepanova records illegally accessed after WADA hack

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova's electronic account at the World Anti-Doping Agency has been illegally accessed, WADA said on Saturday.
The anti-doping body said a "perpetrator" had illegally obtained the password for the athlete's account, and accessed details which would normally include her registered whereabouts.
Stepanova, in hiding in north America, helped reveal the biggest state-backed doping programme in Russia and was forced to flee the country with her husband. (Editing by: Ossian Shine)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.