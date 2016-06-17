Rio declares financial emergency, requests funding for Olympics

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 17 The governor of the state of Rio de Janeiro declared a state of financial emergency on Friday, requesting federal funds to help the state fulfill its obligations for public services during the Olympics which start Aug. 5.
The announcement, as Rio reels from a fall in oil revenue, was made in the state's Official Gazette. Interim President Michel Temer, who visited Rio this week, has said the federal government would ensure all obligations were met. (Reporting by Paulo Prada and Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Diane Craft)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.