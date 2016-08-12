Olympics-Equestrian-Germany reclaim dressage gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Germany returned to the top of dressage with a team gold medal on Friday, relegating 2012 champions Britain to silver and outscoring the sport's best-known rider Charlotte Dujardin.
The United States finished with bronze, their first medal since 2004 in dressage, which of three equestrian sports in the Olympics is the only one that is judged subjectively. It is also the only discipline that does not involve jumping.
With scores above 76 for all four riders, Germany clinched the top title of the sport they had dominated for decades until they were upset by Britain in 2012. Germany's Isabell Werth outscored Dujardin with marks of 83.711 compared to 83.025.
Dujardin, 31, had nabbed the top score in Thursday's Grand Prix on Valegro, the powerful black horse she trained. The Briton counts Queen Elizabeth among her fans.
Team medals were awarded after three days of sparsely attended Grand Prix and Grand Prix special tests in the Deodoro equestrian centre in western Rio. Individual medals will be presented on Monday after the top 18 riders compete in the choreographed Freestyle competition. (Editing by Clare Fallon)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.