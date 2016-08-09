CORRECTED-Olympics-Equestrian-Germany's Jung claims second straight eventing gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
(Corrects silver medalist's name in second paragraph to Astier Nicolas from Nicolas Astier)
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 Germany's Michael Jung claimed his second consecutive individual eventing gold medal on Sam after posting two clear rounds in the final show jumping phase on Tuesday.
France's Astier Nicolas took silver with one rail down and Phillip Dutton of the United States won bronze.
Eventing is a three-phased sport including dressage, cross country and show jumping.
Jung, widely considered the best eventing rider ever, only turned to Sam, the 16-year-old German Sport Horse he rode to win gold in London, a week before the animals were due to fly to Rio. His first and younger choice, Takinou, had suffered an infection. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; editing by Ken Ferris)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.