UPDATE 1-Olympics-Equestrian-Germany's Jung claims second straight eventing gold

Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
By Caroline Stauffer
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 Germany's Michael Jung claimed his second consecutive individual eventing gold medal on Tuesday as the only rider to escape cross country and jumping penalties in a near flawless performance on Sam, the same horse he won with in London.
France's Astier Nicolas, 27, took silver with one rail down in the final nine-obstacle jump-off, though he celebrated a team gold medal for France.
Phillip Dutton, 52, of the United States won bronze in his sixth Olympics, becoming the oldest U.S. Olympic medalist in an individual event since 1908.
Eventing, the first of three equestrian sports in the Olympics, tests riders on dressage, an outdoor cross country course and finally show jumping.
Jung, widely considered the best eventing rider ever, only turned to Sam, a 16-year-old German Sport Horse, a week before the animals were due to fly to Rio. His first and younger choice, Takinou, had suffered an infection.
"He's so strong in the cross country he can run every hill and he can jump every fence," Jung said of Sam. "We have a very special partnership in the show jumping," he added, explaining Sam can be nervous and requires a confident ride.
Australia's Christopher Burton, who was in first place after cross country on Monday, knocked rails down in both jumping rounds, allowing Dutton, who was in fifth, to win a medal.
In 1996 and 2000 Dutton won team gold representing Australia.
In 2012 Jung became the first eventing rider to hold the Olympic, European championship and world championship titles at the same time. In May, he became the first German to win the Badminton Horse Trials in England. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; editing by Ken Ferris and Meredith Mazzilli)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.