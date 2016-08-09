Olympics-Equestrian-France wins team eventing gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 France won the gold medal in eventing on Tuesday in a dramatic show jumping final, rising two places after the cross country phase when riders from Australia and New Zealand knocked rails down.
Defending champions Germany took silver, climbing from fourth after cross country on Monday and helped by a clear show jumping round from 2012 individual winner Michael Jung.
Australia took third while New Zealand, which was in the running for silver after cross country, fell to fourth after a seven-time Olympian Mark Todd knocked three rails down.
In addition to determining the team medals, the morning jumping round also served as a qualifier for a final jumping round to determine individual medals on Tuesday afternoon.
Cross country is a three-phased sport including dressage, cross country and show jumping. France last won team gold in the sport in Athens in 2004. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Alison Williams)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.