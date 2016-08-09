UPDATE 2-Olympics-Equestrian-France takes first gold of Games in team eventing

(Adds Jung's individual win, quotes from Nicolas)

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 France won its first gold medal of the Rio Games in eventing on Tuesday in a dramatic show jumping final, rising two places from the cross country phase after riders from Australia and New Zealand knocked rails down.

Germany had to settle for silver as their Olympics' streak of two team titles ended despite an individual gold for German Michael Jung, who repeated his 2012 win with the horse Sam.

Australia took bronze while New Zealand, who were in the running for silver after the cross country, slipped to fourth when seven-time Olympian Mark Todd knocked several rails down.

Eventing is a three-phased sport including dressage, cross country and show jumping. France last won the team gold in Athens in 2004.

"We've been waiting a long time to bring the French flag back to the top," said Astier Nicolas, 27, who was the team's top individual rider with a silver medal.

Nicolas jumped a clear first round on his horse Piaf de B'Neville but had a near miss at an oxer in the final jump-off, snagging a rail. Jung rode two clear rounds to claim another gold.

"It was just bad riding," Nicolas said of the rail that earned him four faults.