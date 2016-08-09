UPDATE 2-Olympics-Equestrian-France takes first gold of Games in team eventing

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
(Adds Jung's individual win, quotes from Nicolas)
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 France won its first gold medal of the Rio Games in eventing on Tuesday in a dramatic show jumping final, rising two places from the cross country phase after riders from Australia and New Zealand knocked rails down.
Germany had to settle for silver as their Olympics' streak of two team titles ended despite an individual gold for German Michael Jung, who repeated his 2012 win with the horse Sam.
Australia took bronze while New Zealand, who were in the running for silver after the cross country, slipped to fourth when seven-time Olympian Mark Todd knocked several rails down.
Eventing is a three-phased sport including dressage, cross country and show jumping. France last won the team gold in Athens in 2004.
"We've been waiting a long time to bring the French flag back to the top," said Astier Nicolas, 27, who was the team's top individual rider with a silver medal.
Nicolas jumped a clear first round on his horse Piaf de B'Neville but had a near miss at an oxer in the final jump-off, snagging a rail. Jung rode two clear rounds to claim another gold.
"It was just bad riding," Nicolas said of the rail that earned him four faults. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Alison Williams and Ken Ferris)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.