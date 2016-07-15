Equestrian-Triple medallist Funnell handed Olympic team slot

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
LONDON, July 15 Britain's triple Olympic eventing medallist Pippa Funnell will compete at her third Games in Rio after Izzy Taylor withdrew on Friday due to an injury in training to her horse Allercombe Ellie.
Funnell, who won team silver in Sydney in 2000 and Athens in 2004 as well as an individual bronze in 2004, had been listed previously as the team's travelling reserve on British-bred Billy the Biz.
"We are extremely disappointed for Izzy and her whole support team," said equestrian team leader Dan Hughes in a statement.
"Whilst Rio was going to be Izzy's first Olympics, as one of the most talented British riders in the world, I am confident that it will not be her last opportunity to represent Great Britain on the world stage.
"In Pippa Funnell we have an extremely strong replacement, and we are confident this team has every chance of achieving medal success in Rio."
Funnell, 47, is a three times winner at Badminton and in 2003 became the first rider to win the Rolex Grand Slam of Eventing which involves consecutive wins in Kentucky, Badminton and Burghley.
The feat was matched this year by 2012 double Olympic champion Michael Jung of Germany. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.