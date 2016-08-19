Olympics-Equestrian-Britain's Skelton wins show jumping gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 Britain's Nick Skelton won gold in show jumping on Friday after a fast and penalty-free jumpoff that none of the five riders who followed could catch.
The 58-year-old, who is competing in this seventh Olympics and helped win a team gold at London 2012, went clear on Big Star in 42.82 seconds.
Sweden's Peder Fredricson took second as the only other rider in the jumpoff to jump clear, though at a slightly slower pace.
Canada's Eric Lamaze took bronze. As the final rider to go, he jumped a quick round on Fine Lady but knocked a rail over.
Six of the world's top show jumpers competed in the jumpoff to determine medals after no clear winner emerged from the two scheduled rounds.
London 2012 defending champion Steve Guerdat of Switzerland had one rail down. Sheikh Ali Bin Khalid Al Thani, part of Qatar's first-ever Olympic show jumping team, and Kent Farrington of the United States each had multiple rails down.
The jumping qualifying rounds that started on Sunday gradually narrowed a field of 70 Olympic show jumping horse and riders down to the final six. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer, editing by Neil Robinson)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.