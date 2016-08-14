Olympics-Equestrian-Germany makes late show jumping substitution

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 The German show jumping team substituted Marcus Ehning with reserve rider Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum on Sunday after Ehning's horse trotted out slightly irregular.
"We decided the risk for the horse to compete would be too high," German trainer Otto Becker said.
Jumping, the last of three equestrian events, kicked off with qualifying rounds on Sunday in the Deodoro equestrian park. Germany has had a successful run in equestrian competitions, taking team silver and individual gold in eventing and team gold in dressage.
Britain won the gold medal in jumping in 2012 followed by the Netherlands, which won the team event at the most recent world equestrian games in 2014 and is the current European champion. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer, editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.