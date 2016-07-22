Equestrian-Olympic champion Jung forced to switch horses for Rio

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, July 22 Germany's Olympic eventing team and individual champion Michael Jung has had to change horses for the Rio Games a week before the animals are due to fly to Brazil.
The double gold medallist said he will now ride Sam, the 16-year-old he won with in London in 2012, after his first choice Takinou suffered an infection.
However, Germany's eventing team trainer Chris Bartle, a Briton, told the Horse and Hound website that the replacement had yet to be decided with Rocana another option.
"Today I have to write the worst news of the year," said Jung on his Facebook page. "Takinou has suffered a febrile infection after his victory in Aachen (last week) and cannot fly to Rio."
Only two horse and rider pairings have ever won back-to-back individual Olympic gold medals in eventing, the most recent being New Zealander Mark Todd on Charisma in 1984 and 1988. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.