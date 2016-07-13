Olympics-Veteran Rose to saddle up for fourth Games at Rio

July 13 Olympic silver medallist Shane Rose has negotiated his share of hurdles in the past and the veteran equestrian is chomping at the bit to go one better and win gold when he gallops down the home stretch at the Rio Games this August.

The 43-year-old was named in Australia's eventing team for the Aug. 5-21 Games, along with Chris Burton, Sam Griffiths and Stuart Tinney, marking the fourth time he has made the cut for the Olympics.

Rose was forced out of the 1996 Games in Atlanta and London 2012 due to horse injuries, and the rider, who won silver in Beijing in 2008, will ride CP Qualified in Rio.

"I want to win a gold medal. I want to be the best in the world," he said.

"Every stone has been turned, but horses are unique creatures, it's not as though I'm just preparing myself, things happen, we just have to deal with them as best as we can.

"Setbacks happen, you need to learn from the mistakes. I feel like I've done that."

The team event is a combination of three equestrian disciplines -- dressage, cross country and showjumping -- and Australia has claimed 11 medals in the event between the 1960 Games in Rome and the Beijing Olympics.

Rose added that the team was looking forward to adding to the country's medal tally.

"We need to be at our best from start to finish. It's the Olympic Games, everyone is primed for it," he said. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)