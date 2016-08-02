CORRECTED-Olympics-Equestrian-Ecuador's Wettstein spurred on by memory of Durand

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
(Corrects Peru to Ecuador throughout, changes year of Seoul Games in lead)
Aug 2 Ecuador's Nicolas Lionel Wettstein says he was inspired to chase his Olympic equestrian dreams when he watched French rider Pierre Durand win a gold medal in the individual jumping event at the 1988 Seoul Games.
"When I was seven I watched the Olympics in Seoul 1988 and saw Jappeloup and Pierre Durand winning gold. I decided then that this is what I want. It has been a long dream," Wettstein said.
Wettstein will ride with 15-year-old Nadeville Merze, who he has partnered for 10 years.
"From A to Z we are in this together. I did not want him to feel left alone. It was the right decision," Wettstein said.
The Olympic debutant rider, originally a French and Swiss dual citizen, earns his living as a sales representative for a pharmaceuticals company, but adopted Ecuador as his country.
"I was always a citizen of the world and fell in love with the country and its people," he added. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.