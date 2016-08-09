Olympics-Fencing-Two decades and 20 seconds divide gold, silver

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 South Korean fencer Park Sang-young came from behind in the final seconds to snatch gold from a man twice his age, upsetting 41-year-old Hungarian Geza Imre to become the youngest Olympic epee champion in over a century.
The silver finish for Imre, who took bronze in 1996 before Park was a year old, made the Hungarian the oldest Olympic fencer to take an individual medal since 1952.
He came within a touch of winning it all, at 14-10, before the Korean scored five straight times to win his country's first Olympic gold in epee.
"I was the winner up until eight-and-a-half minutes into the bout and in the last 20 seconds he beat me," said third-ranked Imre. "The last four touches he changed his tactics and I couldn't do anything."
Park's top finishes to date had been two grand prix wins in 2014, and he was ranked 21st heading into the fencing competition at the Rio Games.
Top-ranked Gauthier Grumier lost to Imre in the semi-final, but beat Switzerland's Benjamin Steffen for bronze, securing a French medal after the country's fencers left the London Games empty-handed for the first time since 1960.
"It was a success," said Grumier, who took a lap around the arena after winning the bronze. "I am not the guy who lost two times today. I lost but I had the chance to win the medal, so I finished with a victory, which is really important for me." (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.