Olympics-Fencing-French men beat Italy to land team epee gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 France dominated Italy in the men's team epee final on Sunday to take their first fencing gold medal in Rio and cap a rebound from their disappointment on the pistes four years ago.
France's win over their longstanding rival, achieved without dropping a bout in the final, gave them a record ninth team gold in men's epee.
Reflecting on the journey to Rio from the 2012 Games in London, where French fencers left without a medals for the first time since 1960, France's coach Hugues Obry said it was "four years of doubts."
"We know that with our medal, no one can take that away from us, same as in (London), no one can take that away from us," he said.
Top-ranked Gauthier Grumier, who won individual bronze on Tuesday, was substituted for Jean-Michel Lucenay in the final after scoring an aggregate 12-16 in the first two rounds.
"My role was ... to be here for my team mates and to guide them because I wasn't fencing in the final. So I was here to tell them, 'Go ahead and take your chance,'" said Grumier. (Reporting by Brad Haynes. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.