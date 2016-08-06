Olympics-Fencing-Hungary takes first gold as French wait goes on

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 6 Hungary took its third women's gold in Olympic fencing since 2000 as Emese Szasz bounced back from a first-match loss in London to beat Italy's twice world champion Rossella Fiamingo on Saturday.
France came close to ending a long medal drought in Olympic fencing, but a breakout performance by 43rd-ranked Lauren Rembi came up short in the bronze medal bout.
Sun Yiwen's third-place finish helped Chinese fans forget the shocking 15-8 loss by her team mate Xu Anqi, ranked first in the world, to Frenchwoman Marie-Florence Candassamy in her first bout.
Hungarian women are second only to the Italians in Olympic medals, but had not topped the podium since Tímea Nagy took back-to-back golds in the epee event in Sydney and Athens.
France left the Games empty-handed four years ago in London for the first time since 1960 and the women's individual epee event extended their long wait.
Rembi had looked medal-bound as she silenced the roaring Brazilian crowd and beat local favourite Nathalie Moellhausen in the quarter-finals.
Italian-born Moellhausen, fencing under Brazil's flag at the Olympics for the first time at her grandmother's request, got the arena roaring with early victories over American Kelley Hurley and France's Candassamy. It was the best finish for a Brazilian woman in Olympic fencing history. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.