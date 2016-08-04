Olympics-Swimming-IOC clears 29 Russian swimmers to compete in Rio -agency

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW Aug 4 The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has allowed 29 Russian swimmers to take part in the Rio Olympic Games, R-Sport news agency cited swimming's world governing body FINA as saying on Thursday.
Swimmers Vladimir Morozov and Nikita Lobintsev, as well as female swimmer Yulia Efimova are not on the list, however, the agency reported.
Lobintsev and U.S.-based Morozov were part of Russia's bronze-medal winning 4x100m freestyle team at the London 2012 Games, while Lobintsev also won a silver medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay at Beijing 2008. Efimova is a four-times breaststroke world champion.
The IOC has allowed the whole Russian synchronised swimming team and the Russian female water polo team to take part in the Olympics, R-Sport said.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov and Jack Stubbs)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.