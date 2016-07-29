版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 7月 30日 星期六 04:27 BJT

Australia team safe after Rio Olympic Village fire evacuation

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 29 The Australian team evacuated their building at the Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro Friday because of a fire in the basement, according to a team spokesman.

The fire caused no injuries and the team was back in the building after half an hour, the spokesman said.

The incident follows a week of tension at the Olympic Village, where Australia and several other teams complained about unfinished and dirty rooms before moving in. (Reporting by Paulo Prada; Editing by Mary Milliken)

