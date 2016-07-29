Australia team safe after Rio Olympic Village fire evacuation

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 29 The Australian team evacuated their building at the Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro Friday because of a fire in the basement, according to a team spokesman.
The fire caused no injuries and the team was back in the building after half an hour, the spokesman said.
The incident follows a week of tension at the Olympic Village, where Australia and several other teams complained about unfinished and dirty rooms before moving in. (Reporting by Paulo Prada; Editing by Mary Milliken)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.