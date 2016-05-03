Olympics-Flame lands in Brazil for 90-day relay to Games

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
BRASILIA May 3 The Olympic flame arrived on Tuesday in Brazil's capital where it will start a 90-day relay through 300 cities that will end with the opening of the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro's Maracaná stadium on August 5.
President Dilma Rousseff, who is facing impeachment proceedings in Congress, was due to attend the lighting of the Olympic torch at the presidential palace, though she will likely be removed from office before the opening ceremony in Rio.
The Olympic flame arrived in Brasilia aboard a TAM jetliner that was escorted by two Brazilian Air Force fighters. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.