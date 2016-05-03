Olympics-Flame lands in Brazil for 90-day relay to Games

BRASILIA May 3 The Olympic flame arrived on Tuesday in Brazil's capital where it will start a 90-day relay through 300 cities that will end with the opening of the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro's Maracaná stadium on August 5.

President Dilma Rousseff, who is facing impeachment proceedings in Congress, was due to attend the lighting of the Olympic torch at the presidential palace, though she will likely be removed from office before the opening ceremony in Rio.

The Olympic flame arrived in Brasilia aboard a TAM jetliner that was escorted by two Brazilian Air Force fighters. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)