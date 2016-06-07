Brazil federal police raid Olympic site in corruption investigation

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 7 Brazilian federal police on Tuesday raided the offices of the consortium responsible for Olympic construction projects at the Deodoro site in northern Rio de Janeiro as part of a major corruption investigation.

Federal police said in a statement they carried out search warrants at the headquarters of the consortium, which is made up of the construction firms OAS SA and Queiroz Galvao .

Police also raided the offices of two companies they did not name who worked with the consortium. Federal prosecutors have said they found evidence of fraud in earthmoving services at the Deodoro venue, which will host 11 Olympic sports including shooting, equestrian events and the pentathlon.

(Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Daniel Flynn)