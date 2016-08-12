Olympics-German canoe coach injured in Rio taxi crash

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 A German canoe slalom coach was injured and rushed to hospital after a taxi he was travelling in crashed, Rio Games organisers said on Friday.
Another German team mate was in the car at the time of the crash but was not hurt.
"One of the coaches from the German canoe slalom team and another member from the German team were victims of a car accident coming back to the village in a cab," Games spokesman Mario Andrada told reporters, without naming the team mates.
"One of them has been taken to hospital. Preliminary reports say there was a serious accident."
German team officials could not be immediately reached for a comment.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Susanna Twidale)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.