UPDATE 2-Olympics-German Canoe coach Henze dies from car-crash injuries

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
* Coach was injured in car crash
* Henze had sustained severe head injuries (Updates with IOC President reaction)
By Karolos Grohmann
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 15 The coach of Germany's canoe slalom team, Stefan Henze, died from head injuries sustained in a car crash last week in Rio de Janeiro, the German Olympics team said on Monday.
Henze was travelling with a teammate in a taxi to the athletes' village early on Friday in the Barra de Tijuca neighbourhood when the car crashed into a concrete barrier. His teammate Christian Kaeding suffered minor injuries and was briefly treated in hospital before being released.
It was not yet clear how the accident occurred.
"We are endlessly sad on this day," said German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) President Alfons Hoermann in a statement. "Words cannot come close to describing how we in the Olympic team feel after this dreadful incident."
The 35-year-old, a 2004 Olympic Games silver medallist, had undergone emergency surgery early on Friday and had been in intensive care ever since.
"Today sports, for which the entire team came to Rio, moves into the background," said team chief Michael Vesper. "Our thoughts are with his family who had the chance here to bid farewell."
The German team said it will hold a ceremony on Tuesday at the Place of Mourning inside the Olympic Village where the athletes live.
"The IOC is mourning the loss of a true Olympian," said IOC President Thomas Bach, a German who headed the DOSB until 2013.
"Our sympathy is with the family of Stefan Henze, his friends and all of the German Olympic Team. We will honour his memory tomorrow by lowering all the German flags at the Olympic Venues to half-mast." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Mark Bendeich and Bill Rigby)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.