PARALYMPICS-German cyclist looks to race with 3D-printed prosthesis in Rio

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
OLCHING, Germany May 4 German paralympic cyclist Denise Schindler hopes to race with a 3D-printed leg prosthesis in Rio de Janeiro in September.
The rider, who lost the lower part of her leg in an accident when she was two, is promoting the new method of making a sports prosthesis, which advocates say is quicker and cheaper to produce, without the lengthy process of plaster-casting.
Schindler - who is collaborating with U.S. company Autodesk that designs the software behind the 3D printing - demonstrated the project to U.S. president Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at an industry fair in Germany a week ago.
"We are currently testing the 3D-printed prosthesis and whether its quality reaches that of the traditional handmade prosthesis," she told Reuters.
"It feels different," she added, while putting one on.
Schindler, who won a silver medal at the 2012 Games in London, is due to compete in the Paralympic Games in Rio which run from Sept. 7 to Sept. 18. (Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.