CORRECTED-Olympics-Willett and Rose in Team GB golf squad for Rio

July 13 Masters champion Danny Willett and former U.S. Open winner Justin Rose will represent Great Britain in next month's Rio Games, the British Olympic Association announced on Wednesday.

World number nine Willett and 11th ranked Rose will compete in the Aug. 11-14 men's 72-hole stroke play event, which has been hit by several high-profile pullouts citing concerns of the Zika virus.

The world's top four male golfers -- Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy -- have all withdrawn over health concerns from the mosquito-born virus.

Twenty-year-old Charley Hull, the youngest member of the squad, will compete alongside former Women's British Open winner Catriona Matthew in the women's competition from Aug. 17-20.

"I will be so proud to be able to call myself an Olympian," Hull told British media.

Rio will mark the return of golf into the Olympic fold for the first time since 1904. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)