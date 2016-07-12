Olympics-Hong Kong golfer Chan achieves 'once-in-lifetime' Rio dream

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
July 12 Golf in Hong Kong received a shot in the arm with 22-year-old amateur Tiffany Chan Tsz-ching qualifying for next month's Olympic Games at Rio de Janeiro.
Chan finished 56th in the International Golf Federation rankings for the Games after the qualification period ended on Monday, with the top 60 players earning their places in Brazil next month.
"Making it to the Olympics is a potentially once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I couldn't be happier," Chan said in a statement issued by the Hong Kong Golf Association (HKGA).
"My goal is to represent Hong Kong to the very best of my ability," said Chan who won the second edition of the Hong Kong Ladies Open last month.
"For Tiffany to qualify for Rio, on the occasion of the game's return to the Olympics after more than a century's absence, makes this the greatest day in Hong Kong golfing history," HKGA president Mark Chan said.
"She will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of Hong Kong juniors who will look to follow in her footsteps." (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.