Olympics-Golf-Brazilian Da Silva to hit opening tee shot on golf's return

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 8 Brazilian Adilson da Silva will strike the first tee shot as golf returns to the Olympic Games after an absence of more than 100 years on Thursday.
Monday's draw for the men's event, announced by the International Golf Federation, grouped da Silva with Canada's Graham DeLaet, whose countryman George Lyon won the last Olympic golf tournament in 1904.
The opening trio, teeing off at 7.30am local time (1130 GMT), will be completed by South Korea's Byeong Hun An.
Four rounds over four days on the newly-constructed course will decide the medals with 60 players in the men's competition and the same in the women's event which will follow next week. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.