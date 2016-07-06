Olympics-Spain's Garcia commits to Rio Games despite Zika fears

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
July 6 Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia has committed to representing his country at the Rio Olympics, despite a host of his fellow professionals withdrawing from the Games citing fears concerning the Zika virus.
"I know there r some dangers but representing Spain, trying to make golf grow & becoming an Olympian r too important so I'll be at @Olympics," the world number 12 tweeted on his verified account. (@TheSergioGarcia)
Big names including world number one Jason Day, number four Rory McIlroy, Fiji's Vijay Singh and Charl Schwartzel of South Africa have all pulled out due to the virus, as golf marks a return to the Olympics for the first time since 1904.
The mosquito-borne disease can cause crippling birth defects in infants and has been linked to the neurological disorder Guillain-Barre in adults.
The Rio Games will be held from Aug. 5-21. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.