Olympics-Golf-Stenson, Rose in two-way race for gold medal

* Rose, Stenson in battle for gold

* Large group in pursuit of bronze medal

By Liana B. Baker

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 14 Britain's Justin Rose and Swede Henrik Stenson were battling it out for golf's first Olympic gold medal in the modern era with Rose fighting to protect a one-stroke lead in the final round.

Stenson briefly joined him at the top of the leaderboard after starting his round with two birdies but the Briton responded with two birdies of his own to move to 14 under par.

The former Ryder Cup team mates are playing in the final group.

Several players are in contention for the bronze medal, looking to unseat Belgium's Thomas Pieters who occupies that position.

Spain's Sergio Garcia and Rafael Cabrera Bello, Americans Matt Kuchar and Bubba Watson, Ireland's Seamus Power and Australian Marcus Fraser were are all tied for fourth at seven under.

Stenson has been on roll since he won the British Open, his first major, in July with a record score. Rose has also won one major, the U.S. Open in 2013.

The Olympic format cannot end in a tie and calls for a playoff in the event of players finishing in any of the medal positions. (Editing by Ed Osmond)