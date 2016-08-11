Olympics-Golf-Rose aces Games test, moves into gold contention

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 11 Britain's Justin Rose celebrated golf's return to the Olympics after 112 years in spectacular style on Thursday, carding the Games' first ever hole-in-one before sending a message to players who had declined to take part: "They're missing out".

Having written his name into the record books with his ace, Rose put himself in the thick of the gold medal hunt by carding a four-under 67 in difficult gusting conditions to finish four strokes behind first-round leader Marcus Fraser of Australia.

"When you are out at a PGA Tour event, you might be the favourite player for a handful of people but there is a lot more incentive for people to come out (at the Olympics)," gushed Rose, who carries British medal hopes in Rio along with Masters champion Danny Willett.

"Once every four years, I just think it is so unique and something I'm all for. This is great competition, you just have to look around at the scale of the whole Olympic Games and what a big deal it is.

"This is competition at the highest level and that's what I live for. From that point of view, they are missing out," he said of players who had opted to skip the Games.

Many leading men's golfers, including the world's top four in Australian Jason Day, Americans Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth and Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, removed themselves from the Olympics due to concerns over the Zika virus.

Rose, on the other hand, has enthusiastically been making the Olympic rounds in Rio by taking in a number of other sports events before focusing in on trying to win a gold medal.

"I'm just in golf mode now," said the 2013 U.S. Open champion. "I've done what I wanted to do, I had a great few days here in Rio and that was the goal.

"I do now what I do for any big tournament, I get into my own little cocoon and prepare as best I can."

Preparation and a bit of luck gave Rose a line in the Olympic history books when he took his seven-iron out at the 191-yard par-three fourth and launched a shot that landed in front of the cup before gently rolling into the hole.

Rose waited for a moment, as if to confirm that it was indeed the first ever Olympic ace, then broke out into a wide smile and flung his hands in the air.

"It was one of those weird ones," said Rose. "It was almost like an infinity pool where the pin was and the cup sits and the back edge falls of the green ...

"... it was either in or off the edge and the way the reaction was from the few people up around the green I figured it had gone in.

"It would have been a great trick to play on me if my ball ended up 20 yards over the back." (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)