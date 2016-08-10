FACTBOX-Olympics-Gymnastics-All-around gold medallist Uchimura

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 10 Following is a factbox on Japan's Kohei Uchimura, who became the first gymnast in 44 years to win back-to-back all-around Olympic gold medals.
Birthplace: Nagasaki, Japan
Born: Jan. 3, 1989
Coach: Hiroyuki Kato
OLYMPIC MEDALS
Gold -- all-around (2012, 2016), team (2016)
Silver -- all-around (2008), floor exercise (2012), team (2008, 2012)
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
Gold -- all-around (2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015), floor exercise (2011), horizontal bar (2015), parallel bars (2013), team (2015)
Silver -- Floor exercise (2010), horizontal bar (2014), team (2010, 2011, 2014)
Bronze -- Floor exercise (2013), horizontal bar (2011, 2013), parallel bars (2010)
-- Uchimura, the son of two gymnasts, took up the sport at the age of three.
-- He has won a record six consecutive world all-around gold medals.
-- Overall, he is the holder of seven Olympic and 19 world medals.
-- Uchimura has matched compatriot Sawao Kato with a record three Olympic medals in the men's individual all-around.
(Source: Japan Gymnastics Association) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Alison Williams)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.