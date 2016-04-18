Olympics-Gymnast Karmakar ends India's long wait for Games spot

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
MUMBAI, April 18 Dipa Karmakar will become the first Indian woman to compete in an Olympic gymnastics competition after she secured her place for this summer's Rio Games in a test event at the weekend.
Despite the sport receiving little funding in India, Commonwealth and Asian Games medallist Karmakar gathered a total score of 52.698 points in the final artistic gymnastics qualifying event in Rio to claim her place at the Games.
The international gymnastics federation confirmed her spot in an official release where she was listed among the individual qualifiers.
India have been absent from Olympic gymnastics events since 1964 when six male athletes competed. There was no qualification system in place at that time.
At the world championships in Glasgow last November, Karmakar became the first Indian to qualify for an apparatus final, where she finished fifth on the vault.
The 22-year-old raised eyebrows by attempting a vault with the highest difficulty (7.000) among all the finalists in Glasgow.
However, her attempt at the Produnova vault -- a front handspring into double front somersault -- failed to come off cleanly as her bottom touched the mat before she bounced back onto her feet. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Peter Rutherford)
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.