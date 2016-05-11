Olympics-Gymnastics trio make NZ history ahead of Rio Games

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
May 11 New Zealand's largest gymnastics contingent in more than 50 years will vault into the Rio Games, after a trio of athletes qualified for the Olympics.
Courtney McGregor, Mikhail Koudinov and Dylan Schmidt will also be the first Kiwi gymnasts at an Olympics since Sydney 2000.
All three qualified directly through the international quota system, and will compete in different gymnastic disciplines.
The 19-year-old Schmidt will become New Zealand's first trampoline athlete to compete at the Games, while McGregor, 18, and Kudinov, 24, will take part in the women's and men's artistic gymnastics disciplines, respectively.
"When I first found out it didn't feel real and it took a while to actually sink in," said McGregor, who specializes in the vault.
"But then I did a handstand lap around the lounge," she told the New Zealand Olympic website (www.olympic.org.nz).
Tony Compier, head of the sport's representative body GymSports New Zealand, said it was largest number of New Zealand gymnasts selected to an Olympic Team since Tokyo 1964. "This is an historic day for Gymsports in New Zealand." (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.